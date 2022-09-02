EuropeOperations

Rewriting women into maritime history project launches

Sam ChambersSeptember 2, 2022
A group of organisations within the maritime industry are collaborating on a project to highlight the activities undertaken by women in shipping over the past few centuries.

The ‘Rewriting women into maritime history’ project will collate the material that is spread across archives beginning within those in the City of London, and then expanding to the UK and Ireland, and internationally so that accounts of women in the shipping industry can be identified and placed in the public domain for the first time.

There’s a misperception that women are new to shipping


Led by the Lloyd’s Register Foundation Heritage and Education Centre (LRF HEC), the collaboration currently involves a host of organisations including the International Maritime Organization and the International Chamber of Shipping.

The extensive research and interpretation project will provide plenty of opportunities for organisations to be involved in outreach activities to engage a global audience. A key theme of the project is diversity, equality and inclusion.

Louise Sanger, the head of research, interpretation and engagement at LRF HEC who is leading the research project, said: “Women in maritime history is an area of growing research but there is still work to be done. Apart from a few notable exceptions, women have largely been excluded from the maritime history narrative. We hope that this new research project will help to contribute to the growing discourse of women’s history and help uncover forgotten stories. Importantly, through raising awareness the initiative will help to encourage discussion and action on inequalities that still exist in the industry today.”

Philippa Charlton, chief marketing officer at Lloyd’s Register said: “Women have always been involved in the maritime industry but there is limited publicly available evidence of their engagement in shipping from the 1800s and even earlier, until the present day. This has created a misperception that women are new to shipping, or that their past contributions have not been significant or meaningful.”

