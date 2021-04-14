Rhenus takes over Arkon Shipping & Projects

German logistics major Rhenus is strengthening its project and heavylift cargo business by taking a 60% stake in compatriot Arkon Shipping & Projects from Torsten Westphal.

Rhenus Maritime Services will in future administer Arkon Shipping & Projects under the new operating name of RMS Projects together with the co-founder and managing director, Thomas Cord, who will continue to hold the remaining 40% of the shares.

The company’s headquarters will also be moved from Haren an der Ems to Hamburg.

The new managing director alongside Thomas Cord will be Thomas Ullrich, managing director of Rhenus Maritime Services.

“Rhenus and Arkon Shipping & Projects have already worked together on some projects and we believe there is huge potential in further expanding this partnership in the field of project shipments and bulk charter services,” said Ullrich.

“We’ll not only be operating for Rhenus in future, but will also act as a broker for a large number of customers and operate a central chartering desk in the project and heavy-lift segment,” added co-managing director, Thomas Cord.

RMS Projects will also function as the commercial manager for a fleet of 20 multipurpose heavylift cargo ships.

Along with the liner sector, the heavylift business has experienced the highest amount of owner consolidation in shipping over the past few years.