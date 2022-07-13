AmericasPorts and LogisticsRenewables

Rhode Island port ready for wind energy projects

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJuly 14, 2022
The Quonset Development Corporation has completed an $83.1m expansion and modernisation project at the Port of Davisville in Rhode Island, the state’s only public port. The project involved extending the port’s Pier 2 by 232 feet, creating a third berthing space, and dredging the port to accommodate larger ships. It has prepared Davisville for future wind energy projects.

The state’s FY2023 budget includes a further $60m to enable construction of the port’s Terminal 5 pier and completion of required dredging; preparation of about 34 acres to accommodate additional cargo laydown; and reconstruction and hardening of the existing surface of Pier 1.

Together, these investments are intended to both expand capacity for offshore wind developers and better accommodate the existing finished-automobile importing and processing businesses at the facility.

