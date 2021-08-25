Ridgebury continues bargain tanker hunt with deal for six MRs

Over the last couple of years, Bob Burke-led Ridgebury Tankers has become famous for taking advantage of low asset values. This week brokers report that Ridgebury has opened up for more middle-aged product tankers.

Ridgebury has moved for six International Seaways-owned 49,000 dwt Hyundai Mipo-built MR tankers, built between 2006 and 2008. The ships reported sold are identified as the Atlantic Gemini, Assos, Anemos I, Akeraios, Atlantic Breeze and Citrus. A price tag of $61m has been attached to this latest deal.

A couple of weeks ago, Splash reported that Ridgebury had laid down around $24m on the table for two 15-year-old MRs from Dee4 Capital.