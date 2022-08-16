AmericasTankers

Ridgebury in significant fleet sell-off

Photo of Hans Thaulow Hans ThaulowAugust 16, 2022
Ridgebury Tankers

Connecticut-based Ridgebury Tankers is the most notable tanker player in the S&P markets this summer.

The outfit is reportedly bringing in more than $100m, money that will be used to renew its ageing fleet. Seven sales have been reported this far, the latest being the 2013-built Samsung-built suezmax Ridgebury Lessley B, sold for some $45m to Greek owner Thenamaris.

Multiple sources also report the sale of three 50,000 dwt product tankers built in 2009, all sold for $22m each. The ships are named Ridgebury Alexandra Z, Ridgebury Cindy M, and Ridgebury Rosemary. An unidentified Turkish buyer is tied to the trio.

Bob Burke-led Ridgebury is also reported selling three other suezmaxes, two of these built at Universal in Japan. Brokers disagree who took the 2006-built- 146,500-dwt Ridgebury Mary Selena as it was reported sold to both Westport Tankers and Avin of Greece. In addition, the one year younger Ridgebury Lindy B is reported to have been sold to Stealth Maritime. A fourth suezmax has been sold privately, the 20-year-old, NKK-built Ridgebury Astari, renamed Astari 1. This ship is now in Dubai-based S21 Ship Management’s fleet.

Hans ThaulowAugust 16, 2022
