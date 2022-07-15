Ridgewood Infrastructure and Savage acquire Florida port operator

Transportation Infrastructure Partners, a joint venture between Ridgewood Infrastructure and Savage, have acquired Worldwide Terminals Fernandina, manager and operator of the Port of Fernandina, Florida.

The Port of Fernandina, northeast of Jacksonville, is an intermodal terminal handling bulk, breakbulk and containerised cargo.

Fernandina is Transportation Infrastructure Partners second acquisition, complementing the joint venture’s Carolina Marine Terminal operations in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“Fernandina’s deep-water port, storage facilities, and access to major rail and highway routes form the backbone of an essential infrastructure business,” said Ryan Stewart, partner of Ridgewood Infrastructure. “Under Transportation Infrastructure Partners’ leadership, we see significant opportunities to expand and enhance Fernandina’s operations.”