RightShip and Intercargo unveil new dry bulk quality standard

RightShip and Intercargo have jointly announced the launch of a new quality standard for the dry bulk sector, DryBMS.

The standard will be governed by a new NGO to be established later this year, and will support the improvement of safety in the dry bulk segment.

The move follows the two organisations combined their expertise to create a single framework for the whole industry in August last year.

Supported by the International Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO, DryBMS now exists as a simple set of best practices and key performance indicators.

“We are proud to launch DryBMS to the industry. The standard is a product of extensive collaboration with many stakeholders within the dry bulk sector. We believe that this ensures the program will be supported and adopted across the industry as a whole. The rapid delivery of the initial consultation document means that we are a step closer to providing consistent, meaningful safety expectations for the dry bulk industry,” said RightShip’s CEO Steen Lund.

“This is an important step, not only for the industry, but for the sector as a whole. We are all collaborating in a scheme that is being developed by the industry and for the industry, which will deliver a truly robust standard with the buy-in of those that the industry relies upon to implement and support it,” commented Dimitrios Fafalios, chairman of Intercargo.