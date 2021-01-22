Dry CargoOperations

RightShip and Intercargo unveil new dry bulk quality standard

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 22, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

RightShip and Intercargo have jointly announced the launch of a new quality standard for the dry bulk sector, DryBMS.

The standard will be governed by a new NGO to be established later this year, and will support the improvement of safety in the dry bulk segment.

The move follows the two organisations combined their expertise to create a single framework for the whole industry in August last year.

Supported by the International Chamber of Shipping and BIMCO, DryBMS now exists as a simple set of best practices and key performance indicators.

“We are  proud to launch DryBMS to the industry. The standard is a product of extensive collaboration with many stakeholders within the dry bulk sector. We believe that this ensures the program will be supported and adopted across the industry as a whole. The rapid delivery of the initial consultation document means that we are  a step closer to providing consistent, meaningful safety expectations for the dry bulk industry,” said RightShip’s CEO Steen Lund.

“This is an important step, not only for the industry, but for the sector as a whole.  We are all collaborating in a scheme that is being developed by the industry and for the industry, which will deliver a truly robust standard with the buy-in of those that the industry relies upon to implement and support it,” commented Dimitrios Fafalios, chairman of Intercargo.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 22, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button