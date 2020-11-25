EnvironmentPorts and LogisticsTech

RightShip debuts emissions portal aimed at port authorities

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 25, 2020
After winning a Google Impact Challenge Grant, third party vetting organisation RightShip has worked with the Pilbara Ports Authority to develop a pilot program that allows ports around the world to review their emissions profiles and develop appropriate management strategies. The new Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP), now available for commercial use, provides emissions inventory data to ports around the world.

Combining automatic identification system (AIS) movement data and RightShip’s vessel insight data, the MEP estimates ship-sourced emissions at specific ports and provides heatmap indications of hotspots and opportunities to reduce environmental impact.

Kris Fumberger, global sustainability manager at RightShip, commented: “There is a real opportunity for port operators, through use of the MEP, to more accurately understand the ship-based emissions profile within their port areas and to also understand the extent to which ship sourced emissions are contributing to total air shed emissions for the area.”

