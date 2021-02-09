RightShip debuts new Safety Score

Shipping risk management organisation RightShip debuted its new Safety Score and Platform yesterday. RightShip’s old Qi platform has been made ‘read-only’ and the Risk Rating removed, before Qi will go offline on February 15.

“The Safety Score ensures there are minimum standards that all vessels must meet, as well as clear actions to take to improve a vessel’s score,” RightShip explained in a release. “This creates a level playing field for all vessels and provides a clearer pathway for improvement at all levels of the Safety Score.”

It also supports RightShip’s vetting customers, including charterers, ports and terminals, by providing key insights on a vessel or operator’s performance as the first step in their due diligence process.

Commenting on the official launch of the Safety Score, Steen Lund, the new CEO of RightShip, said: “We believe the new Safety Score is a product that will make significant changes to the way shipping operates and lead to greater safety, sustainability and welfare outcomes. It is an important step in our digitisation process; with all communication housed on one platform, we believe it will enhance efficiency and transparency for our customers and we wish to thank the industry for its feedback and support in the development and implementation.”