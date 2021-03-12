RightShip expands vetting criteria

Shipping risk management organisation RightShip has announced the expansion of its vetting criteria from 20 to 50 assessment factors, which it says will help improve safety and sustainability in the maritime industry.

The significant expansion looks further into the details of incidents and PSC performance, as well as operator performance. RightShip has also added sections for flag, class, ship structures, engineering and human rights.

RightShip says the vetting standard was the inspiration for its newly released Safety Score rules.

Steen Lund, CEO of RightShip, said: “The new standard provides far more consistency for all of our chartering customers. We have listened to feedback to ensure it is a unified standard which will be used by all hundreds of chartering customers. This is a positive step forwards in safety standards for the industry.



“We have seen an increased focus on social welfare for a vessel’s crew during 2020. In response, we’ve added in clear expectations regarding human rights, which were not part of the last version. This ensures that all charterers now take social welfare and the rights of our seafarers into consideration every time they select a vessel for a voyage.”

The change completes a trio of major product updates for RightShip, having introduced the new Maritime Emissions Portal late last year and Qi replacement Safety Score last month.

The new vetting criteria will go live on June 30, however charterers can choose to adapt the new standards early.