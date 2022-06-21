AsiaEnvironmentTech

RightShip links with Plug and Play

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2022
0 4 1 minute read
RightShip

Maritime platform RightShip has announced a new collaboration with Plug and Play, one of the world’s most successful global innovation platforms. Led from its innovation hub in Singapore, the collaboration allows RightShip to focus on finding innovative solutions that will facilitate its growth as an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) transparency enabler for the maritime industry.

With more than 15 years’ experience of early stage investing and scaling corporate innovation, Plug and Play is a successful investor and a preferred accelerator partner for major corporations, with a keen ability to identify, attract, and accelerate founders who want to solve industry challenges and scale new technologies. With its APAC regional headquarters in Singapore, Plug and Play will curate access to suitable emerging maritime focused technology start-ups which complement RightShip’s business, with a specific focus on sustainability.

RightShip will collaborate with identified start-ups to scale their solutions and enhance their reach within the maritime industry.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 21, 2022
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button