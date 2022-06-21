RightShip links with Plug and Play

Maritime platform RightShip has announced a new collaboration with Plug and Play, one of the world’s most successful global innovation platforms. Led from its innovation hub in Singapore, the collaboration allows RightShip to focus on finding innovative solutions that will facilitate its growth as an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) transparency enabler for the maritime industry.

With more than 15 years’ experience of early stage investing and scaling corporate innovation, Plug and Play is a successful investor and a preferred accelerator partner for major corporations, with a keen ability to identify, attract, and accelerate founders who want to solve industry challenges and scale new technologies. With its APAC regional headquarters in Singapore, Plug and Play will curate access to suitable emerging maritime focused technology start-ups which complement RightShip’s business, with a specific focus on sustainability.

RightShip will collaborate with identified start-ups to scale their solutions and enhance their reach within the maritime industry.