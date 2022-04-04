RightShip partners with Shipfix

Shipping risk management organisation RightShip has agreed to provide its data to software and technology provider for maritime and commodities markets Shipfix, allowing its users to make more informed decisions throughout their trading and operations workflows.

Currently, fixing a ship or cargo is aided by the Shipfix system’s ability to intuitively search through and filter emails and other market data sources based on effective data intelligence. Through this new partnership, RightShip will add visibility on the safety and emission performance of the vessels.

RightShip data will be overlaid on live automatic identification system (AIS) data and vessel position data in Shipfix’s vessel directory, and will be searchable and filterable across maps, tonnage and more, RightShip explained, adding that this combination will enable users to start to achieve their ESG (environmental, social, and governance) goals through the management of environmental and safety risks.

Steen Lund, RightShip CEO, said: “Our partnership with Shipfix will bring early visibility into the quality of tonnage at the pre-fixture stage, providing users with insights that enable them to make safe and sustainable freight choices. Collaborating and partnering with platforms like Shipfix is another step towards a zero-harm maritime industry and net carbon reduction and reaffirms our commitment to taking everybody along on our journey.”

Antoine Grisay, Shipfix co-founder and co-CEO, added: “This strategic partnership supports our desire to promote sustainable chartering and trading across the industry, both from an environmental perspective but also the well-being of seafarers and shore-based operators.”

RightShip data available to Shipfix users will include GHG Rating, Safety Score, and Vessel Inspections.