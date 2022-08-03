RightShip to acquire Thynk Software’s maritime tech business

Digital maritime platform RightShip has agreed to acquire the maritime technology business of product development and software consultancy Thynk Software.

RightShip launched its platform 18 months ago after close collaboration with Thynk, and the acquisition is said to provide the company with an opportunity to solidify its very foundation as a digital product builder.

“This is a critical strategic development for RightShip as we gain our own in-house technology competence that will underpin our long-term growth objective of being an industry-leading ESG focused digital maritime platform.

“Having the ready-made technology expertise that Thynk brings, allows RightShip to secure increased value for our customers, allowing us to grow faster than if we built this capability internally, from the ground up,” explained Steen Lund (pictured), CEO of RightShip.

Founded in 2013 by Marlon Grech, Thynk operates from the Maltese island of Gozo. The move will see Grech and around 30 of his colleagues join RightShip when the acquisition completes, most likely in September this year, with Grech also becoming RightShip’s first chief technology officer.

“This is a great opportunity for us at Thynk to solidify and develop our long-term relationship with RightShip. We have worked together for several years now and know each other well, and so for me and my Malta-based team, this is a natural progression,” added Grech.