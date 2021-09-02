EuropeTech

RINA buys Logimatic Solutions

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Italian class society RINA has announced its acquisition of Danish software firm, Logimatic Solutions.

The move will add fleet management solution Sertica to the RINA portfolio of maritime offerings, while Inextia, Fotodok and Renomatic will complement RINA’s businesses in the energy and industry sectors.

Ugo Salerno, CEO of RINA, said, “The Logimatic Solutions business is a perfect fit for us, as it complements our technical offer of digital applications and improves our market positioning in terms of geographic proximity to our customer base. The Sertica fleet management software has an excellent reputation and is already installed on over 1,400 vessels worldwide. It extends our capabilities and is a powerful and beneficial addition to the tools we already provide to our customers in the maritime industry.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 2, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button