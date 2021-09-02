RINA buys Logimatic Solutions

Italian class society RINA has announced its acquisition of Danish software firm, Logimatic Solutions.

The move will add fleet management solution Sertica to the RINA portfolio of maritime offerings, while Inextia, Fotodok and Renomatic will complement RINA’s businesses in the energy and industry sectors.

Ugo Salerno, CEO of RINA, said, “The Logimatic Solutions business is a perfect fit for us, as it complements our technical offer of digital applications and improves our market positioning in terms of geographic proximity to our customer base. The Sertica fleet management software has an excellent reputation and is already installed on over 1,400 vessels worldwide. It extends our capabilities and is a powerful and beneficial addition to the tools we already provide to our customers in the maritime industry.”