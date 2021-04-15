Rio Grande LNG project taps into Mitsubishi Heavy CO2 capture tech

US LNG project developer NextDecade and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), have signed an engineering services agreement for the MHI’s CO2 capture technology, known as the KM CDR Process, to be applied at NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas.

One of the largest carbon capture and storage projects in North America is expected to enable the capture and permanent geologic storage of more than 5m tonnes of CO2 per year.

“We are pleased to have executed an ESA with MHI Group, a widely recognised leader in commercial-scale carbon capture technology,” said Matt Schatzman, NextDecade’s chairman and CEO. “MHI Group’s carbon capture solution is an ideal complement to NextDecade’s proprietary processes. We look forward to working with MHI Group on the CCS project at Rio Grande LNG, which we expect to be the greenest LNG project in the world.”

“We are proud to work with NextDecade on this world leading project,” said Yoshihiro Shiraiwa, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America’s president and CEO. “This will be the world’s first application of post-combustion capture for LNG, and we expect this initiative will contribute to realising carbon neutrality in the years ahead. MHI Group is committed to being an innovative solution provider as the energy industry transitions to lower carbon options. We will work diligently with NextDecade to bring this project to fruition.”

MHI Group has deployed 13 carbon capture systems around the world, including the world’s largest post-combustion carbon capture facility that is comparable in size to the first phase of the carbon capture project at Rio Grande LNG.