Operations

Rio Tinto appoints former Maersk man as its new CEO

Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 18, 2020
0 10 Less than a minute

Australian miner Rio Tinto has appointed Jakob Stausholm as chief executive, effective January 1, replacing Jean-Sébastien Jacques who will step down and leave the group by the end of March.

Stausholm joined the company in 2018 as an executive director and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Stausholm was chief financial officer and strategy & transformation officer of AP Moeller – Maersk.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jakob as chief executive of Rio Tinto. His blend of strategic and commercial expertise, strong values and a collaborative leadership style are the ideal qualities for our next chief executive,” said Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangDecember 18, 2020
0 10 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button