Rio Tinto appoints former Maersk man as its new CEO

Australian miner Rio Tinto has appointed Jakob Stausholm as chief executive, effective January 1, replacing Jean-Sébastien Jacques who will step down and leave the group by the end of March.

Stausholm joined the company in 2018 as an executive director and chief financial officer. Prior to joining Rio Tinto, Stausholm was chief financial officer and strategy & transformation officer of AP Moeller – Maersk.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Jakob as chief executive of Rio Tinto. His blend of strategic and commercial expertise, strong values and a collaborative leadership style are the ideal qualities for our next chief executive,” said Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson.