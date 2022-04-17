AmericasRenewables

Rise Light & Power and Delaware River Partners to develop site in New Jersey for offshore wind cable manufacturing

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarApril 18, 2022
Rise Light & Power and Delaware River Partners LLC (DRP) have partnered to develop a shovel-ready site for a submarine cable manufacturing facility in New Jersey. Rise is prepared to invest millions, as part of its Outerbridge Renewable Connector project, to prepare the site at DRP-owned Repauno Port & Rail Terminal in Greenwich Township. The proposed facility would have a footprint of approximately 30 acres, along with dock access.

Upon approval of the Outerbridge Renewable Connector project – through which Rise would turn the retired coal-fired E.H. Werner power plant into a clean energy hub to deliver renewable offshore wind energy (pending before the NJ Board of Public Utilities) – Rise and DRP will begin development and permitting work to make the site ready to develop and to attract an offshore cable manufacturer, who would ultimately construct and operate the facility.

Rise and DRP said they hope to attract manufacturers of two types of subsea cables required for offshore wind farms: inter-array cables that connect turbines within an offshore wind farm to an offshore substation, and export cables that connect an offshore substation to an onshore grid.

