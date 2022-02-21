ContainersDry CargoGasOperationsTankers

Roaring S&P start to 2022 points to new records

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 21, 2022
0 431 Less than a minute

The opening weeks of 2022 suggest another record year is on the cards in terms of the overall sale and purchase segment in shipping.

Last year set new highs in terms of ships changing hands with Clarkson Research Services tallying 148m dwt – equivalent of 7% of the global merchant fleet – sold for just over $47bn.

Clarksons’ overall secondhand price index rose 97% in 2021, with the boxship price index surging 168%.

Amid further price gains, the first six weeks of the year saw a busy start to 2022, clocking up another $6.2bn of secondhand spending. That’s an annual run-rate of around $53bn which would be another new record.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 21, 2022
0 431 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button