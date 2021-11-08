EuropeOperations

Rob Grool to step down at Zeaborn Ship Management

Sam Chambers November 8, 2021
Rob Grool will step down as CEO at Hamburg-based Zeaborn Ship Management on November 15. Current COO, Michael Brandhoff, has been selected as Grool’s replacement with Grool staying on in an advisory role through to the end of the year.

Grool had been in charge since May 2019. His previous roles included stints with Vroon, Seaspan and Wallem.

“It has been a real pleasure to see Zeaborn Ship Management establish itself as an international third-party ship management company that is ahead of the curve, for instance on environmental/ESG/sustainability skills, to support our customers’ decarbonisation and emission-reduction goals,” Grool stated in a note to clients.

