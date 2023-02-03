Dry CargoEurope

Robert Perri takes the helm at OceanPal

Sam Chambers February 3, 2023
Greek dry bulk player OceanPal has appointed Robert Perri as its new CEO. Perri replaces Eleftherios Papatrifon who had headed the NASDAQ-listed company for the past 15 months.

Perri, an American citizen, is well known in Greek shipping circles. Starting out as an accountant with Merrill Lynch, Perri’s career has since seen him take on senior finance roles at many Greek shipping firms including Paragon, Costamare, Atlas Maritime, Box Ships, and TMS Cardiff Gas. The OceanPal appointment is Perri’s first stint as a CEO.

Perri stated: “I am excited to be joining OceanPal and believe the company is well positioned for continued growth in the shipping sector during an opportune time in the cycle.”

