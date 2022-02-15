ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

Robert Uggla to take over as chair at Maersk

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 15, 2022
0 84 1 minute read

In what has been described as a generational change, Robert Mærsk Uggla, 43, has been nominated as the new chair of the board at A.P. Moller – Maersk, Denmark’s largest transport conglomerate , replacing Jim Hagemann Snabe with Marc Engel, the outgoing chef supply chain officer at Unilever, tapped to replace Ane Mærsk McKinney Uggla as vice chair.

Snabe, chairman since 2017, will continue as an advisor to the new chair and the board of directors while the news of Ane Mærsk McKinney Uggla’s retirement closes a 31-year period of service to the board of the shipping line. She commented today: “The transformation of A.P. Moller – Maersk into an integrated container logistics company is well underway as a result of the efforts of the board of directors, the management led by Søren Skou and the many dedicated employees. After three decades on the board, it is time for me to pass on the responsibility to Robert, who with his seven years on the board of directors has been a driving force in the development of A.P. Moller – Maersk.”

Robert Mærsk Uggla is the great-great-grandson of Peter Mærsk Møller, who founded the company 118 years ago.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 15, 2022
0 84 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button