Robert Uggla to take over as chair at Maersk

In what has been described as a generational change, Robert Mærsk Uggla, 43, has been nominated as the new chair of the board at A.P. Moller – Maersk, Denmark’s largest transport conglomerate , replacing Jim Hagemann Snabe with Marc Engel, the outgoing chef supply chain officer at Unilever, tapped to replace Ane Mærsk McKinney Uggla as vice chair.

Snabe, chairman since 2017, will continue as an advisor to the new chair and the board of directors while the news of Ane Mærsk McKinney Uggla’s retirement closes a 31-year period of service to the board of the shipping line. She commented today: “The transformation of A.P. Moller – Maersk into an integrated container logistics company is well underway as a result of the efforts of the board of directors, the management led by Søren Skou and the many dedicated employees. After three decades on the board, it is time for me to pass on the responsibility to Robert, who with his seven years on the board of directors has been a driving force in the development of A.P. Moller – Maersk.”

Robert Mærsk Uggla is the great-great-grandson of Peter Mærsk Møller, who founded the company 118 years ago.