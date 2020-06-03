Home Sector Environment Rodolphe Saadé vows to make CMA CGM carbon neutral by 2050 June 3rd, 2020 Sam Chambers Containers, Environment, Europe, Operations

Rodolphe Saadé was among a high-level Zoom panel speaking yesterday at the United Nations Global Compact gathering during which he vowed to make the French liner carbon neutral by 2050, treading a similar path to Maersk, which became the first carrier 18 months ago to set out a carbon neutral policy.

Saadé said on Tuesday that CMA CGM would aim to have 10% of its energy supplies to be made up of alternative fuels by 2023 and that it would be carbon neutral in 30 years’ time, far exceeding current International Maritime Organization (IMO) greenhouse gas goals for 2050.

CMA CGM said yesterday it has already met an initial IMO target for the shipping industry to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 40% in 2030 compared with 2008 levels.

CMA CGM has been the biggest adopter of LNG propulsion to date and has recently teamed with Shell to use biofuel on a tranche of its fleet. The fuel is composed of 80% of low sulphur fuel oil and 20% biofuel made of used cooking oil.