ROG buys back control from Royal IHC

Ship repair and vessel services firm Rotterdam Offshore Group has reacquired a controlling 75% stake in itself from Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC.

ROG, is focused on both general ship repair and offshore wind projects, and managing director Martin van Leest says the buyback gives the company a clearer and more unified strategic focus that will benefit its customer base.

“This exciting new chapter will give ROG control over its future direction and ensure that the company is working towards aligned objectives,” van Leest said.

Royal IHC originally bought into ROG in October 2017.