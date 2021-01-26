Splash Extra

Rogue waves and shipping

One in 10,000 waves is a rogue wave. They’re increasing in size and contributing to accidents on the high seas. What can be done?

It’s still the most shocking shipping image of the past few months - the battered magenta-coloured
ONE Apus limping into the Japanese port of Kobe in December, having lost up to $200m worth of containers.

There’s been at least three other cases of box spills in the Pacific in the ensuing month and a half since the Ocean Network Express vessel hit a severe storm. Why containers are falling off ships in such volumes is covered in the editor’s comment this issue. What’s clear, regardless...

