Roll Group grows fleet with module carrier addition

Dutch heavy lift firm Roll Group has added a 2005-built module carrier to its fleet this week.

The vessel, which has been renamed BigRoll Biscay , is the ZCZG Shipbuilding-built JY Zhousghan. The vessel was owned by Jian Yang Shipping, but recently appears to have been part of Hamonia Reederei’s fleet.

Adriaan Aarts, CEO of Roll Group, commented: “We are convinced this is a good investment considering the improving outlook for the years ahead. We expect many developments in the near future and have identified a need for additional tonnage to serve our clients in the oil & gas and offshore wind markets. Our current module carriers are perfectly suited to serve these markets but given the large scale of some of the upcoming projects, further expansion of our fleet is necessary. The acquisition of the BigRoll Biscay is the next step in the development strategy of Roll Group.’’

Roll Group now has a fleet of nine vessels, including the BigRoll Biscay.