Rolling Truck Age Program at Port of Vancouver to launch in September

After delaying its Rolling Truck Age Program that was scheduled to start on February 1 this year, the Port of Vancouver has announced that the program will now go into effect on September 15.

Significant outcry about the program in January caused the port to delay implementation to allow for industry engagement to help inform a revised plan.

The original plan would have prohibited trucks older than 10 years from entering the port. That has been changed to 12 years, which the port said in a statement “will still achieve program objectives and benefits while balancing feedback and commercial interests of industry.”

The port has instituted an exception process to enable trucking companies to apply for conditional exceptions for those trucks that meet or exceed the port authority-established safety, environmental and aesthetic standards of a compliant truck. It has also introduced a temporary grace period for applicants that have ordered brand-new trucks for which delivery has been delayed.

According to the port, once implemented, the program is expected to significantly reduce air emissions from trucking activities in the region, including an estimated 93% decrease in particulate matter, an estimated 80% decrease in nitrogen oxides, and a 2.5% decrease in carbon dioxide.