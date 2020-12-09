Rolls-Royce acquires ship control systems firm Servowatch

Rolls-Royce has acquired UK-based marine control systems firm Servowatch Systems from India’sLarsen & Toubro.

Servowatch will significantly expand the ship automation division of Rolls-Royce’s Power Systems business, and the company’s open automation systems will be fully integrated into MTU’s product range.

“Servowatch’s modern and sophisticated range of automation and integrated bridge systems for government and commercial ships and large yachts is the ideal complement to continue to offer sophisticated total system solutions for marine propulsion systems and the entire ship automation sector,” said Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce Power Systems.

The commercial terms of the deal were not disclosed.