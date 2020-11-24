Greater ChinaOperationsTankers

Rongsheng Holding forms strategic partnership with Cosco

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 24, 2020
0 236 Less than a minute

Chinese private petrochemical group Zhejiang Rongsheng Holding has signed a framework agreement with state-run shipping conglomerate Cosco Shipping Group to form a strategic partnership.

Under the agreement, the two parties will strengthen existing cooperation ties and seek new collaborations in petrochemical product logistics.

Earlier this month, Rongsheng Holding entered into a framework of agreement with China Shipbuilding Group to build a VLCC fleet. The whole project could eventually total 30 ships.

Hangzhou-headquartered Rongsheng Holding is currently developing a refinery project at Zhoushan with an estimated annual capacity of 40m tons.

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 24, 2020
0 236 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button