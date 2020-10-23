Rosco places entire fleet up for sale again

Chinese owner Rewood Ocean Shipping (Rosco) has once again listed its entire fleet for sale.

According to shipbroking reports, Rosco is now inviting offers for its fleet of 11 bulk carriers comprising of seven panamaxes, three kamsarmaxes and one capesize.

All of the vessels are Japanese-built apart from two kamsarmaxes, which were built at Tsuneishi’s yard in Zhoushan, China. The ages of the vessels range from nine to 18.

The company listed the same fleet for sale back in 2018 but didn’t conclude any deals.

VesselsValue‘s valuation on the 11 vessels is $121.75m.

Hebei-based Rewood Ocean Shipping is a subsidiary of Chinese private grain trader Hopefull Grain and Oil Group.