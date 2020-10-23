Dry CargoGreater China

Rosco places entire fleet up for sale again

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang October 23, 2020
0 164 Less than a minute

Chinese owner Rewood Ocean Shipping (Rosco) has once again listed its entire fleet for sale.

According to shipbroking reports, Rosco is now inviting offers for its fleet of 11 bulk carriers comprising of seven panamaxes, three kamsarmaxes and one capesize.

All of the vessels are Japanese-built apart from two kamsarmaxes, which were built at Tsuneishi’s yard in Zhoushan, China. The ages of the vessels range from nine to 18.

The company listed the same fleet for sale back in 2018 but didn’t conclude any deals.

VesselsValue‘s valuation on the 11 vessels is $121.75m.

Hebei-based Rewood Ocean Shipping is a subsidiary of Chinese private grain trader Hopefull Grain and Oil Group. 

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close