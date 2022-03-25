Rosenberg Worley joins Blåvinge for Norwegian floaters

Blåvinge, a partnership between Fred. Olsen Seawind, Hafslund Eco, and Ørsted, has entered into an exclusive collaboration with Norwegian yard Rosenberg Worley to develop floating offshore wind farms. The agreement covers an exclusive partnership in which Blåvinge and Rosenberg will jointly develop plans for how large-scale floating wind farms can be established in Norway with the help of Norwegian suppliers.

If Blåvinge is granted a permit to develop offshore wind at Utsira Nord, major investments are planned, including in the construction of foundations for the floating offshore wind farms, which will also result in a significant number of man-years in both the development and construction phases.

The partnership is looking to develop both bottom-fixed and floating wind projects while also contributing to developing competitive Norwegian supply chains that can deliver the large-scale expansion of offshore wind farms in Norway.

Rosenberg was transformed from a shipyard into a supplier of projects to the oil and gas industry. Through the partnership with Blåvinge, the company said it could now become a key supplier to the renewables industry.

“Norway has unique potential for developing offshore wind energy, not least with floating offshore wind farms. Together with our strong Norwegian partners Fred. Olsen Seawind, and Hafslund Eco, we’re ready to write the next chapter of Norway’s energy story. The fact that we’ve now got such a talented player as Rosenberg on board testifies to the quality and knowledge that already exists among the suppliers in the Norwegian market,” said Rasmus Errboe, head of Continental Europe, Ørsted.