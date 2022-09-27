Rosetti Marino wins Argentine offshore platform contract

Italian fabricator and shipyard Rosetti Marino has won a contract from TotalEnergies and its partners Wintershall Dea and Pan American Sur for the construction of the Fenix gas field platform, which will be installed 60 km off the coast of Terra del Fuego in southern Argentina.

The contract involves engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) of the platform consisting of a topside, jacket and foundation piles for the production of 10m cu m of gas per day and will have a total weight of more than 4,000 tonnes.

Rosetti Marino said that design activities are underway at its Milan offices and that construction would start shortly at the Piomboni Yard in Ravenna.

The award follows the roughly $700m final investment decision taken by the partners earlier this month. Platform delivery is scheduled for November 2023, and the start-up of production will take place in early 2025.