Ross Offshore wins Aker Energy contract in Ghana

Norwegian services provider Ross Offshore has been awarded a contract with Aker Energy Ghana for engineering services.

The HitecVision-owned firm said on Thursday the contract provides opportunities for all of the business units, including drilling & well, operations and subsea.

“The first call-off has been made and we look forward to a long-term cooperation,” Ross Offshore said.

Aker Energy was founded in February 2018. The Ghana-focused oil firm aims to approve a revised plan for developing the Pecan oilfield (pictured) off Ghana by the end of this year.