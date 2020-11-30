Rotor sail partnership launches to take technology mainstream

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has taken a significant step in addressing what it believes to be one of the most significant roadblocks for the commercial adoption of emission abatement technology – the collaboration between original equipment manufacturer, designer, regulator and shipowner to agree a pathway for the commercial success of installed technology onboard vessels.

The British class society has signed a joint development project (JDP) with rotor sail producer Anemoi Marine Technologies (Anemoi) and Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) to develop a series of energy efficient vessel designs equipped with rotor sails. Along with the installation of rotor sails, the vessels could also incorporate new hull forms, new energy management systems, a new powering arrangement and modified operational requirements. This will help owners and charterers select rotor sail technology to future-proof their vessels in line with regulatory, environmental and commercial drivers

“By opening the JDP to shipowners, the parties can ensure that the technology fits the market needs and can provide better decision support for the installation of this technology across the range of common ship types demanded by the wet and dry bulk markets,” LR explained in a release.

Mark Darley, LR marine and offshore chief operating officer, said: “As the need to decarbonise the shipping industry becomes more imminent, this JDP marks an important milestone in the journey that the industry is taking and further demonstrates LR’s commitment to accelerating this transition. Through this JDP we look forward to working with the key stakeholders to develop designs that will meet current and future environmental targets.”

Nick Contopoulos, Anemoi chief operating officer, commented: “Anemoi are proud to be teaming up with industry leaders in ship design and classification to develop new energy efficient rotor sail vessel designs for bulkers and tankers. This partnership will help owners and charterers select rotor sail technology to future-proof their vessels in line with regulatory, environmental and commercial drivers. The AiP approved rotor sail vessel designs will give owners confidence when evaluating the technology for either wind ready or full installations. This development, coupled with our collaboration with Wartsila will facilitate volume production and technology roll out at scale.”

In related wind propulsion news, Japan’s largest shipowner, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has joined a wide-ranging corporate-academic partnership in a zero-emission initiative called the Wind Hunter Project, seeking new applications for hydrogen fuel and wind power. In addition to MOL, the participants include Ouchi Ocean Consultant, the National Maritime Research Institute (NMRI) of National Institute of Maritime, Port and Aviation Technology (MPAT), Smart Design, Graduate School of Frontier Sciences of The University of Tokyo, West Japan Fluid Engineering Laboratory, Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK), and Miraihene Planning.

“The Wind Hunter Project is the ultimate zero emission driving project, which combines wind propulsion sailing technology and wind energy converted to generate a stable supply of hydrogen. The project team aims to give a new and first step to realize a decarbonized and hydrogen society,” MOL stated in a release, backing up the Japanese government’s bid to lead the world towards the greater adoption of hydrogen for energy use.

The Wind Hunter Project applies sail technology and combines hydrogen carriers and fuel cells with hydrogen generated by electrolyzer. This combination of sail and hydrogen technology will enable vessels to sail on schedule even in the periods of low wind and the project team plans to study supplying hydrogen generated at sea for onshore use.

As a first step, the project team will demonstrate a feasibility study using a concept sailing yacht. The next step will be a demonstration using a larger vessel.