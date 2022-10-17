Rotterdam and Gothenburg sign green corridor deal

The Port Authorities of Rotterdam and Gothenburg have signed a memorandum of understanding for the realisation of a green corridor to support sustainable shipping between the two ports. As part of the initiative, the ports will establish a common framework for cooperation to stimulate the use of new alternative fuels.

The deal was signed in Gothenburg during a Dutch state visit to Sweden, which took place in parallel to the chainPORTS summit. At the summit, the two parties discussed with eight other ports how they could contribute to accelerating the availability of green hydrogen in Europe.

The parties said they intend to connect the green corridor to a larger network of deep-sea corridors, including the European green corridors network launched in March this year by the Maersk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero-Carbon Shipping. Rotterdam recently also launched a large Green Corridor initiative with the Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore.

Both ports are already actively involved in the development of more sustainable fuels for shipping. The port of Gothenburg facilitates the bunkering of methanol for ropax ferries on a smaller scale and has the ambition of becoming the primary bunkering hub for renewable methanol in Northern Europe, while the port of Rotterdam was the first to launch barge-to-ship methanol bunkering operations in May 2021.