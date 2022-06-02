Rovco charters in Glomar Offshore OSV

UK-headquartered subsea technology and services company Rovco has signed a charter party agreement with Dutch offshore support vessel operator Glomar Offshore for the 2008-built OSV Glomar Worker to further bolster its fleet and support its growth in offshore wind.

The vessel, which went through an extensive rebuild in 2020, will support Rovco’s subsea survey campaigns for major operational wind farms across UK waters.

Rovco said it will mobilise a dedicated team of experts on the vessel to deliver subsea surveys and specialised offshore projects, including a Saab Seaeye Leopard electric remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), fitted with SubSLAM X2 technology, powered by its sister company, Vaarst.

Simon Miller, managing director of Rovco, stated: “This agreement marks the continuation of a strong working relationship between Rovco and Glomar Offshore, with multiple projects already secured for the Worker, until autumn 2022. Following this, the highly efficient and versatile package will be available to support additional subsea projects.”