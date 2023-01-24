Rovco takes Glomar OSV on long-term charter

UK-based subsea technology and services firm Rovco is bolstering its site characterisation business unit with a three-year charter of the 2009-built multipurpose support vessel, Glomar Supporter from Dutch vessel operator Glomar Offshore.

The two companies in collaboration with marine design consultants, Medea, will reconfigure the vessel to permanently carry an entire suite of survey sensors and equipment, to provide data capture, reporting and other solutions for offshore wind site characterisation.

The 60-m-long vessel will be delivered to Rovco in February for further technology upgrades upon completion of dry docking. Rovco said it will mobilise a dedicated survey team on board, with a focus on supporting the growing pipeline of offshore wind projects from its Aberdeen operational base, across ScotWind, the Southern North, Irish and Celtic Sea developments.

In June 2022, Rovco also chartered Glomar’s 2008-built OSV Glomar Worker to support its subsea survey campaigns for major operational wind farms across UK waters.

Craig Davis, director of site characterisation at Rovco, said: “This agreement marks the continuation of a strong working relationship between Rovco and Glomar Offshore, as we adapt to support increasing client demand for turnkey integrated survey solutions across the offshore wind market. The Supporter will allow us to operate in a more efficient way for our customers, helping to accelerate the delivery of critical offshore wind projects.”