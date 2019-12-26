Royal Arctic Line orders boxship at Remontowa

December 26th, 2019 Containers, Europe

Greenland’s Royal Arctic Line has signed a contract with Remontowa Ship Repair Yard for a newbuild 108 teu arctic container vessel.

The vessel, to be delivered in April 2020, will be deployed between Tasiilaq in East Greenland and Reykjavik in Iceland.

According to the company, the new service to Tasiilaq will greatly improve the frequency while also prolonging the active season and it will create new opportunities for commerce and a much strengthened basis for economic and social development within the region.

Royal Arctic Line is controlled by the Greenland government and it currently runs a fleet of four boxships and one reefer vessel, with another newbuilding under construction at CSSC’s Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding.

