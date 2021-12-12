Royal IHC names new chief executive

Dutch shipbuilder Royal IHC has appointed Jan Pieter Klaver as the company’s new chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2022.

He will take over from Gerben Eggink, who fulfilled the role of CEO on an interim basis for more than a year and a half.

Klaver spent more than 25 years at compatriot firm Heerema where he was, amongst his various roles, manager of the Heerema shipyard in Vlissingen, CEO of Heerema Fabrication and CEO of Heerema Marine Contractors. In 2017, he made the move to offshore crane specialist Kenz Figee, where until recently he was CEO.

“My knowledge and experience in the market will come in handy to further shape the future of Royal IHC” said Klaver. “Gerben has established a strong foundation on which I will continue to build. I look forward to helping Royal IHC to lead the way in making the maritime industry more sustainable and efficient, together with all employees.”