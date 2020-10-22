RSC Bio Solutions: Lube choices with IMO 2050 in mind

For more than 30 years, RSC Bio Solutions has been serving global marine fleets and heavy equipment with technologies including high performance, regulatory compliant sustainable lubricants, cleaners and degreasers.

The company has also recently introduced new cleaning and disinfecting technologies to help its marine and industrial heavy equipment and fleet customers tackle Covid-19. The new durable, antiviral technology provides continuous cleaning and protection against both bacteria and viruses for at least 90 days. “At its core, Bio is about proving to the world that great biotechnology delivers a financial business case for using sustainable technology,” says Mike Guggenheimer, the company’s CEO. Adopting the next generation of lubricants will become a strategic move for leading shipping companies

The demand for biolubricants continues to grow. What sets RSC Bio apart in shipping is that it is the only player to focus on hydraulic environmental polyalphaolefins and related hydrocarbon products (HEPR) technology. RSC Bio products can drop into an existing system without extensive flushing or special equipment to separate out water.

With IMO 2020 now out the way, owners are very much focused on formulating their IMO 2050 decarbonisation plans now – and this is something where lube choices are coming into focus.

“The advancements in products, services and availability have been significant and with increasing incentives to use environmentally acceptable oils, adopting the next generation of lubricants will become a strategic move for leading shipping companies to build a more resilient, adaptable, and sustainable fleet,” argues Guggenheimer.