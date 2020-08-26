Rubis orders asphalt carrier at China Merchants Jinling

France-based Rubis Group has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for the construction of a 15,000 dwt asphalt carrier.

The vessel, which will be designed by FKAB and classified by RINA, will be deployed in West Africa for asphalt transportation services.

Rubis Group specialises in the storage, distribution and sale of petroleum products with operations in Europe, the Caribbean and Africa through its subsidiary Rubis Energy.