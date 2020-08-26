EuropeGreater ChinaShipyardsTankers

Rubis orders asphalt carrier at China Merchants Jinling

France-based Rubis Group has placed an order at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard for the construction of a 15,000 dwt asphalt carrier.

The vessel, which will be designed by FKAB and classified by RINA, will be deployed in West Africa for asphalt transportation services.

Rubis Group specialises in the storage, distribution and sale of petroleum products with operations in Europe, the Caribbean and Africa through its subsidiary Rubis Energy.

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

