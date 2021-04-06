Ruiyang in for six 2,500 teu ships at Changhong

China’s Ruiyang Shipping is rapidly expanding, ordering another six boxships on top of 12 it contracted in January.

Ruiyang has contracted for six 2,500 teu vessels with Zhoushan Changhong International Shipyard, according to Alphaliner. In January Ruiyang ordered up to 12 ships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

“Ruiyang’s growth seems ambitious and the owner- operator went from a secondhand buyer to a company with a sizeable newbuilding pipeline in very little time,” Alphaliner noted in its most recent weekly report.

Ruiyang operates on intra-China trades as well as shuttling between China and Japan. It also goes by the names Starocean Marine or Goto Shipping.