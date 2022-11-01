Rules on ship carbon intensity and rating system enter into force

Amendments to the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL) Annex VI enter into force today, the starting gun for the introduction of the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and Carbon Intensity Indicator, the most significant environmental legislation from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) since the introduction of the global sulphur cap in 2020.

From 1 January 2023 it will be mandatory for all ships to calculate their attained EEXI to measure their energy efficiency and to initiate the collection of data for the reporting of their annual operational carbon intensity indicator (CII) and CII rating.

Reviews of both CII and EEXI are due to be completed by the start of 2026 with many shipping players voicing disquiet at how the regulations might not be so watertight in practice.

“CII should not effectively penalise vessels trading on shorter distances and while waiting alongside,” a spokesperson for Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC), the world’s largest containerline, stated yesterday, adding: “It would be far better to have an operational indicator that would reward more productive ships, including based on cargo carried rather than on a theoretical value that may not correlate to transport work performed.”