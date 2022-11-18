OperationsPorts and Logistics

Ruling bars Svitzer Australia from carrying out lockout threat for the next six months

Svitzer

Australia’s Fair Work Commission (FMC) ruled today that Svitzer’s cannot carry out its threat of an indefinite lockout of employees for a period of six months, putting to rest for the time being the severe threat of national supply chain chaos.

Svitzer, a unit of AP Moller-Maersk, is the dominant towage operator in Australia, with 100 vessels operating in 17 ports. On Monday it announced plans to lockout seagoing staff from today after a bitter three-year pay dispute with employees.

Yesterday, the FMC ruled that Svitzer could not carry out its lockout plans for today, with the FMC adding a six-month ban in further hearings this morning.

“The lockout will not proceed and customers can return to planned shipping movements and recommence port operations,” Svitzer told customers in an update today.

Workplace relations minister Tony Burke said Svitzer should be “ashamed of itself for its willingness to hold the economy to ransom”.

“Australians can now have certainty that the goods they rely on will be in stores and on shelves through Christmas and into next year,” he said.

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 18, 2022
0 40 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

