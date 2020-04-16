Rune Bjerke joining Wallenius Wilhelmsen board as part of chairman successor plans

April 16th, 2020 Europe 0 comments

Norwegian owner Wallenius Wilhelmsen has nominated DNB veteran Rune Bjerke for election as vice chairman of the board, and plans for him to take over as chairman in 2021.

Bjerke will take up his position on June 18 while current chairman Håkan Larsson will serve through his term into 2021. Wallenius Wilhelmsen said that it considers that a period of overlap between Larsson and Bjerke will benefit the company and the functioning of its board.

Bjerke is currently chairman of financial services company Vipps.

“The Nomination Committee considers that he is eminently suited to serve as Vice Chairman and later Chairman of the Board of Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” the Norwegian owner said.

