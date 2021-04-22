ContainersEuropePorts and Logistics

RUSCON expands operations in Rotterdam

Andrew Cox Andrew CoxApril 22, 2021
RUSCON Group, one of Russian’s leading container transhipment companies, is expanding its operations in Rotterdam with the opening of Smartcontainer.

Smartcontainer aims to help European shippers optimise their supply chain activities and improve container transit between Europe and the Russian and Eurasian markets. This is done in collaboration with Delo Group, one of Russia’s largest logistics companies.

Smartcontainer is one of the members of the Road2Holland consortium, shifting containers by rail between the Netherlands and China.

