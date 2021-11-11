Russia deploys icebreakers as cold snap catches ships out along the Northern Sea Route

An earlier covering of sea ice in Arctic waters this year compared to many previous years has caught a number of ships out with icebreakers called out to help vessels which have become stuck in the East Siberian Sea.

Local authorities report there are some 20 ships that are either are stuck or struggling to make it across the icy waters of the Northern Sea Route with many vessels facing the prospect of being unable to move for the coming week as icebreakers have many miles to cross to get to them.

Looking at ice maps from the Russian Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute, the Barents Observer, an online newspaper covering the Barents Region and the Arctic, estimates there is now an ice layer across most of the Laptev Sea and East Siberian Sea that is up to 30 cm thick where as in the last few years this area was ice free for October and much of November.