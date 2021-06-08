AmericasEuropeTankers

Russian crude exports to the US set new records

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 8, 2021
0 0 1 minute read

Last month saw a record 5.75m barrels of Russian crude discharged in the US, with New York-headquartered commodities trackers ClipperData projecting a further record this month of 7.5m barrels.

The first delivery of light sour Varandey to the US Gulf Coast occurred back in February 2020 – after previously only having discharged at the Trainer refinery on the Atlantic Coast – and it has become a regular fixture with five consecutive months of deliveries to PADD3.

There has been a recent delivery of the grade to the US Atlantic Coast, with 1.05m barrels to PBF’s Delaware Bay refinery, while 722,000 barrels of Urals are just passing Bermuda on the aframax Claret Prince, set to discharge at LOOP.

Russia leapfrogged Saudi Arabia to become the third-largest oil supplier to the US last year, accounting for 6.85% of all US imports. That amounted to an average of 538,000 barrels a day — or around 5% of Russia’s entire oil production.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 8, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button