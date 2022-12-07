EuropeTankers

Russian seaborne crude exports slide in opening days of new ban

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 7, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Nakhodka Maritime Services

Turkey’s decision to check the insurance details of tankers passing through its waters is holding up a growing line of ships. The new ruling – effective from December 1 – has seen queues growing along the Bosporus, and comes at the same time as the new Russian oil price cap and the European ban on Russian seaborne crude imports, both of which came into force on Monday.

According to data from TankerTrackers.com, on Monday and Tuesday just 3.88m barrels of crude oil departed in total by sea from Russia, an almost 50% drop on normal levels, with the biggest declines registered in the Baltic and Black Sea regions.

One of the big losers from this week’s Russian tanker ban has been the Cyprus shipping registry, which has seen 20% of its tanker fleet – some 900,000 dwt – change registration in recent months.

Data from Sea/ shows more than 140 vessels are destined for Russia in the next couple of weeks, of which 70 are Russian flagged, 17 with the Marshall Islands, 22 are Liberian, seven Panamanian and intriguingly nine are flagged in Malta, an EU member.

Pictured below is an updated playback of all vessel types activity in and around the Bosphorus during the last 24 hours as shown on MarineTraffic Live Map with red dots indicating ships idling, waiting to transit. 

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 7, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button