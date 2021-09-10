RWE and EDF awarded German offshore wind licences at zero subsidy

RWE Renewables and EDF Renewables have been awarded rights for three areas in the German offshore wind tender to develop projects of up to around 958 MW total capacity at zero subsidy.

Germany’s RWE has won licences to build two wind farms, a 225 MW project in the North Sea and a 300 MW in the Baltic Sea, while the French EDF will develop a 433 MW wind farm also in the German North Sea.

The offshore wind farms are scheduled to go into operation in 2026.

“The zero-cent bids show the high level of interest shown by the bidders, despite the comparatively moderate size of the areas and the existing entry rights of the former project developers,” said Jochen Homann , president of the Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur).

The agency has also allotted the so-called step-in-rights to two previous project companies which competed for the licences in 2018, should they exercise their rights by November 2 this year.

If exercised, EDF would have to give some rights to Northland Power subsidiary Nordsee Two, and RWE would face a step-in from Iberdrola’s Windanker within its 300 MW project.