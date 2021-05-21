RWE and National Grid team up New York offshore wind

RWE Renewables and National Grid have have joined forces to develop offshore wind projects in the coastal region of the northeast US.

The partnership will see RWE and National Grid Ventures, the non-regulated division of National Grid, jointly bid in the upcoming New York Bight seabed lease auction.

“While we are an established presence in the US with our onshore wind, solar and storage activities, this partnership will support RWE’s plans to realize a sizeable position in the offshore wind space,” said Sven Utermöhlen, COO Wind Offshore Global of RWE Renewables.

“This partnership will complement our growing onshore renewables business, which includes a strong pipeline of solar, wind and battery storage projects across the country,” said Cordi O’Hara, incoming president of National Grid Ventures.

New York state targets 9 GW of offshore wind online by 2035.